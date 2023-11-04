Analyzing China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) & Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) and China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grand Canyon Education and China Education Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Education Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus price target of $138.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

96.1% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of China Education Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and China Education Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $928.12 million 4.47 $184.68 million $6.16 22.25 China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than China Education Resources. China Education Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grand Canyon Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and China Education Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 20.42% 31.06% 23.58% China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats China Education Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services. It also offers marketing and communication services, such as lead acquisition, digital communications strategy, brand identity, market research, media planning and strategy, video, and business intelligence and data science; and back-office services comprising finance and accounting, human resources, audit, and procurement services. The company supports healthcare education programs for 27 universities. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About China Education Resources

China Education Resources Inc., an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides education resources and services to China's kindergarten to grade 12 education market. The company's portal offers school platform that provides a link between a school with its teachers, students, and parents; online tutoring program, a platform developed for a teacher to provide online tutoring services through the internet to students; and digital education products containing digital textbook tutorial materials and digital supplementary materials, such as lesson plans, course modules, and tests. It also develops and distributes educational textbooks and materials to bookstores and schools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

