Analyzing Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) and YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YouGov and Inuvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YouGov N/A N/A N/A $0.00 2,612.50 Inuvo $75.60 million 0.34 -$13.11 million ($0.12) -1.55

YouGov has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YouGov, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YouGov N/A N/A N/A Inuvo -23.24% -68.64% -42.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares YouGov and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for YouGov and Inuvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inuvo has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 439.37%. Given Inuvo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inuvo is more favorable than YouGov.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of YouGov shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

YouGov beats Inuvo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. YouGov plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences; and CampSight that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

