Analyzing Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) & KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Free Report) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and KORU Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top Glove Co. Bhd. 1 0 0 0 1.00 KORU Medical Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

KORU Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 73.77%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Top Glove Co. Bhd..

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top Glove Co. Bhd. N/A N/A N/A $1.15 0.45 KORU Medical Systems $29.43 million 3.46 -$8.66 million ($0.17) -13.12

This table compares Top Glove Co. Bhd. and KORU Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORU Medical Systems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Top Glove Co. Bhd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Top Glove Co. Bhd. and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top Glove Co. Bhd. N/A N/A N/A KORU Medical Systems -27.55% -26.65% -20.37%

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Top Glove Co. Bhd. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd. engages in the investment holding and provision of management services in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products. It also provides property investment, consultancy services, and electrical engineering works; clinical and specialist medical services; analytical, emergency medical, advisory, general management, and value added services; management services in plantation sector, and processing of plantation produce; general trading; and industrial forest plantation, as well as forestry and industry services. In addition, the company trades in healthcare related products; distributes medical devices and other hospital related products; operates as a special purpose vehicle solely for issuance of Perpetual Sukuk; organizes in-house trainings and public trainings/programs; and establishes and maintains fitness related business, including healthcare, slimming centers, gymnasiums, and other related activities. Further, it generates and supplies energy and electricity using biomass technology; and offers e-commerce services for glove trading and other healthcare products. The company also exports its products to 195 countries worldwide. Top Glove Corporation Bhd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. The company also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. It sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey.

