Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $93.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 196.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,385.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,921,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,691 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

