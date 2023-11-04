Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Field & Main Bank’s Largest Position

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.9% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.30. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.