Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Ervin Investment Management LLC

Ervin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Apple comprises 10.9% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.84 and a 200 day moving average of $179.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

