Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) & UnipolSai Assicurazioni (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Critical Review

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) and UnipolSai Assicurazioni (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Arch Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arch Capital Group and UnipolSai Assicurazioni, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group 0 3 10 0 2.77 UnipolSai Assicurazioni 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $87.83, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. Given Arch Capital Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arch Capital Group is more favorable than UnipolSai Assicurazioni.

This table compares Arch Capital Group and UnipolSai Assicurazioni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group 23.46% 23.06% 5.92% UnipolSai Assicurazioni N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Capital Group and UnipolSai Assicurazioni’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group $9.61 billion 3.32 $1.48 billion $7.76 11.02 UnipolSai Assicurazioni N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arch Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than UnipolSai Assicurazioni.

Summary

Arch Capital Group beats UnipolSai Assicurazioni on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employer's liability; contract and commercial surety coverages; and collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. Its Reinsurance segment provides casualty reinsurance for third party liability exposures; marine and aviation; motor reinsurance, whole account multi-line treaties, cyber, trade credit, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses, and personal lines and commercial property exposures; life reinsurance; casualty clash; and risk management solutions. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers. The company's Mortgage segment offers direct mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance. Arch Capital Group Ltd. founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About UnipolSai Assicurazioni

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products. The company also offers life insurance products and services, such as whole and term life insurance, unit linked/indexed link policies, health, capitalization insurance, and pension funds. In addition, it engages in reinsurance, real estate, hotel, agricultural, and healthcare business. The company is based in Bologna, Italy. UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.

