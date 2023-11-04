Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aris Water Solutions were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ARIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

ARIS stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $552.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.14 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Aris Water Solutions Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

