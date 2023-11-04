Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $3,384,190.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,625,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Thursday, August 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.11, for a total value of $2,993,760.00.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $212.49 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.