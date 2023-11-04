Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

