Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,697 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after acquiring an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,022,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.80.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.75. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $251.85.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

