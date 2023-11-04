Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $575.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 370.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

