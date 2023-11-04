Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of ATRA opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.98. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 437.44%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $50,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,243.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 47,624 shares of company stock worth $78,580 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,773,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,271,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 119,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,237,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 587,733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,072 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

