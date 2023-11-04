ATB Capital Lowers AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$3.75

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.38% from the stock’s current price.

AKITA Drilling Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$59.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.