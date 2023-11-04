ATB Capital Lowers AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$3.75

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.38% from the stock’s current price.
AKITA Drilling Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of TSE AKT.A opened at C$1.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.55. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of C$1.08 and a 52-week high of C$2.17. The firm has a market cap of C$59.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AKITA Drilling
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- How to Invest in Energy
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.