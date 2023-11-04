Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $30,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $265,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.4% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Up 3.6 %

ALV stock opened at $96.51 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.65 and a one year high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $91.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

