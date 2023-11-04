B. Riley Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lilium in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lilium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lilium from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $0.97 on Friday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 2,322,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,368 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lilium by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 187,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

