B2Gold Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTO. National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

TSE BTO opened at C$4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.66. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.81 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of C$632.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.54 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

