Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BCSF stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 573.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2,002.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 45.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.