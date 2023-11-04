Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.30, but opened at $23.03. Barnes Group shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 107,213 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $40,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,370.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $40,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,370.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 4,527 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $96,787.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,974.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,092 shares of company stock valued at $437,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Barnes Group Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

