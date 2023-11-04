Barrington Research Weighs in on Dorman Products, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.17. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DORM. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Shares of DORM opened at $68.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after purchasing an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after purchasing an additional 136,197 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director G. Michael Stakias purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $65,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,791.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

