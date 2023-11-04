BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.
View Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,782,000 after buying an additional 576,001 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 411,543 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,612,000 after buying an additional 389,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.