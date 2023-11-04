BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMRN. UBS Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BMRN stock opened at $79.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.36 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $1,085,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,233.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 610,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,192,000 after buying an additional 592,585 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,054,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,782,000 after buying an additional 576,001 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 589,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 411,543 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,612,000 after buying an additional 389,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.