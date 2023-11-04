Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

