BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.59

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as low as $9.49. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 71,241 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 39.7% during the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 39.5% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 836,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 236,581 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the second quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 48.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 240,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

