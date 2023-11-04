BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.59

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and traded as low as $9.49. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 71,241 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 1.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
