BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,229.86

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,229.86 ($14.97) and traded as low as GBX 1,216 ($14.80). BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,224 ($14.89), with a volume of 167,572 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,229.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £591.19 million, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.07.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,388.89%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

