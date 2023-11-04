Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.19). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.41 million. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $79,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 451,523 shares in the company, valued at $14,308,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bruce J. Labovitz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $79,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 451,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,763.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,229,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 333.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

