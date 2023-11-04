Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $37.00 at Wedbush

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Get Brinker International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brinker International

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $35.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.53. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.