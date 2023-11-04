Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chegg, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Chegg in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $8.34 on Friday. Chegg has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $965.94 million, a PE ratio of -34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Chegg by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chegg by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

