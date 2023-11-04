Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) – KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $616,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,217,000 after purchasing an additional 186,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 109,059 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

