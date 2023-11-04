Brokers Set Expectations for Ardelyx, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARDX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $4.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.20 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,110,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,310 shares of company stock worth $104,137. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 47.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 278.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 508,901 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,993 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

