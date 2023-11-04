Brokers Set Expectations for Barrett Business Services, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a report released on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $7.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.82. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $97.48 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $656.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

