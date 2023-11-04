Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance
TSE BIP.UN opened at C$36.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of C$29.12 and a 52-week high of C$51.55.
About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure Partners
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.