Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the company’s previous close.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

TSE BIP.UN opened at C$36.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of C$29.12 and a 52-week high of C$51.55.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

