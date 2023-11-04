C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target Cut to $7.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 348.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCCC. Bank of America dropped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

CCCC stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.23. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

