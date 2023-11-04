Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Merus Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of Merus stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. Merus has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 432.68%. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Merus by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 151,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Merus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after buying an additional 217,433 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 47,697 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 474,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

