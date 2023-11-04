Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to $11.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

GOOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

