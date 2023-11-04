Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on CSG Systems International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CSG Systems International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSGS. Northland Securities raised their price objective on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $265.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

