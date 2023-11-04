Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on VinFast Auto Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VinFast Auto in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VinFast Auto’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital began coverage on VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

VinFast Auto stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 million and a PE ratio of -54.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of VinFast Auto at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

