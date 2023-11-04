Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Theratechnologies Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Theratechnologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

THTX stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.93. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

