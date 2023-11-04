Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$49.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins cut their price target on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.83.

TSE CPX opened at C$38.97 on Thursday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$50.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.4292035 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

