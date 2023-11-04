Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.83.

Shares of CPX opened at C$38.97 on Thursday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$50.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.4292035 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

