Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$45.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.83.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Capital Power stock opened at C$38.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$38.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 3.4292035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.