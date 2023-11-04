Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s current price.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$38.97 on Thursday. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.4292035 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

