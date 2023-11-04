Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.92, but opened at $28.70. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Carvana shares last traded at $31.71, with a volume of 3,527,432 shares trading hands.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 15.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 880.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 24.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,370.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth about $22,906,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.09.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
