Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASS. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 29.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cass Information Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Cass Information Systems

In other Cass Information Systems news, CEO Martin H. Resch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,563. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASS opened at $39.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $540.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

