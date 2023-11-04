CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.20 target price on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.47.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823,297 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in CEMEX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CEMEX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,312,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,534,000 after purchasing an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CEMEX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,972,000 after purchasing an additional 832,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,381,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,131 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

