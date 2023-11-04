Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s current price.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,173.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $509,127.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,622,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $509,127.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,622,595.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,207. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

