Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) & Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Critical Survey

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Chanson International (NASDAQ:CHSN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Beyond Meat and Chanson International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 6 2 0 0 1.25 Chanson International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus target price of $9.14, indicating a potential upside of 30.80%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Chanson International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -78.78% N/A -27.04% Chanson International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Beyond Meat and Chanson International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Beyond Meat and Chanson International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $356.82 million 1.26 -$366.14 million ($4.40) -1.59 Chanson International $13.27 million 1.24 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

Chanson International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.2% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beyond Meat beats Chanson International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products. The company sells its products through a chain of bakeries, as well as digital platforms and third-party online food ordering platforms. It also offers eat-in services in its stores. The company sells its bakery and other products under the George Chanson, Patisserie Chanson, and Chanson brand names. It operates in Xinjiang in the People's Republic of China; and New York City, the United States. The company was formerly known as formerly known as RON Holding Limited and changed its name to Chanson International Holding in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Urumqi, China. Chanson International Holding operates as a subsidiary of Danton Global Limited.

