Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAKE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $78,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

