Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Chegg in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the technology company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.19 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 2.31. Chegg has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Chegg by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after buying an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,131,000 after buying an additional 2,288,020 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,890,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 227,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

