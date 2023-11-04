China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Critical Analysis

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Get Free Report) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get China Zenix Auto International alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13% XOS -312.96% -98.64% -55.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Zenix Auto International and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A XOS 0 3 2 0 2.40

XOS has a consensus target price of $2.02, indicating a potential upside of 697.79%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and XOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46 XOS $36.38 million 1.23 -$73.32 million ($0.52) -0.49

China Zenix Auto International has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Zenix Auto International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Zenix Auto International beats XOS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

(Get Free Report)

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.