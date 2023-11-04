Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.37, but opened at $68.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cirrus Logic shares last traded at $68.22, with a volume of 70,789 shares trading hands.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 432.7% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 71.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 10.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $801,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 16.18%. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

